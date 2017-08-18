Tina Fey: I Hope neo-Nazis Get the Ham Salad Kicked Out of Them by Drag Queens in NYC

If U.S. President Donald Trump somehow happened to flick over from Fox News to NBC on Thursday night, he may have witnessed "30 Rock" star Tina Fey roast him over his comments about recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Appearing on "Weekend Update: Summer Edition," Fey was back on familiar gound in two senses: She was returning to her old "Saturday Night Live" stomping ground, and she was discussing events at her own alma mater, the University of Virginia – the scene of violent clashes between white supremacists and counterprotesters last weekend.

In a five-minute segment that would have had Trump pining for the good old days of his "SNL" impersonator Alec Baldwin, Fey – wearing a gray sweatshirt sporting her old university's logo – said it broke her heart "to see those evil forces descend on Charlottesville," referring to the neo-Nazis who rallied there.

Fey also discussed the "alt-right" rallies planned for U.S. cities this weekend, including one in New York's Washington Square Park.

"Part of me hopes these neo-Nazis do try it in New York City and get the ham salad kicked out of them by a bunch of drag queens. Because you know what a drag queen still is? A 6’4” black man,” Fey said.

skip - Tina Fey on "SNL"

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

“But at the same time, I don’t want any more good people to get hurt. I know a lot of us are feeling anxious and asking ourselves, 'What can I do? I’m just one person, what can I do?' I would urge people Saturday, instead of participating in the screaming matches and violence, find a local business you support, maybe a Jewish-run bakery or African-American run bakery.”

She also allowed herself a gentle dig at filmgoers when she added, "Treat these rallies like the opening of a thoughtful movie with two female leads: Don’t show up.”

The comedian advised Americans to cope with these stressful times by participating in the "grassroots movement" of "sheet-caking" – which she proceeded to show involves eating a very large iced cake, very messily.

She then cut loose on the neo-Nazis who attended the rally. “The next time you see a bunch of white boys in polo shirts screaming about taking our country back, you want to scream: ‘It’s not our country, we stole it! We stole it from the Native Americans. And when they have a peaceful protest at Standing Rock, we shoot at them with rubber bullets. But we let you chinless turds march the streets with semiautomatic weapons!’”

She also referenced the car-ramming attack that killed one counter-protester, 32-year-old Heather Heyer. "Who drove the car into the crowd?" Fey asked. "Hillary's emails?"

She reserved her best zingers for the "jackass" president, though. Commenting on his "many sides, many sides" comment, she said: "I've seen 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' and I wasn't confused by it. Nazis are always bad, I don't care what you say."

She also blasted Trump for his comments about the damage being done to the country by removing statues of Confederate generals.

skip - Donald Trump tweet

...can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

skip - Donald Trump tweet

...the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Earlier Thursday he had tweeted: "Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson – who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!"

Fey responded: “You know he’d take them down in a second if he thought he could build poorly constructed condos on the spot.”