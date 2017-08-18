Trump, KKK and Nazi Salute: Shocking Magazine Covers After Charlottesville

Three jarring magazine covers following Charlottesville and Trump's response deal with hate in the United States

The covers of Time Magazine, The New Yorker and The Economist after violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The covers of Time Magazine, The New Yorker and The Economist after violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Haaretz

The violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville over the weekend and the chaotic week that followed are the subject of the covers of three major magazines.

After the violent events that left one person dead, U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday chose to blame “many sides” for the “display of hatred, bigotry and violence,” even though it was a Nazi sympathizer who drove into the crowed of a counter-protest, killing Heather Heyer.

On Monday Trump finally condemned neo-Nazis, the KKK and white supremacists, only to double down on his initial statement two days later, and blamed “both sides” while asking "What about alt-left? Do they have any semblance of guilt?"

"Not all protesters were neo-Nazis," the president argued in what again seemed as pandering to white nationalists. "Some were there to protest the taking down of a Confederate statue,” he added. Insiders later revealed that Trump's latest remarks on Charlottesville were unplanned, with one saying that the president simply "went rogue."

