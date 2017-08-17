Vice Reporter From Charlottesville Confirms There Were No 'Very Fine' White Supremacists
Elle Reeve, who created the behind-the-scenes report on the white supremacist and neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, talks to CNN's Anderson Cooper
Elle Reeve, a Vice news correspondent discussed Donald Trump's controversial statements following the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia with CNN's Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night. Reeve created the behind-the-scenes report on the white supremacist and neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which has since dominated headlines around the world.
Cooper asked Reeve to respond to Trump's comments that some "very fine people" were involved on the white supremacist side of the rally, a comment which has since received wide condemnation from Democrats and Republicans alike.
Reeve responded with a resounding "No." She continued, “Everyone who was there knew what they were doing. They were shouting ‘Jews will not replace us.’ It was very well coordinated. They had an order to the chants. There was no mistaking. There’s no innocent person wandering up and accidentally getting involved in this.”
