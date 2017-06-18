Megyn Kelly Under Fire for 'Softball' Questions to Vladimir Putin

Newly revealed footage, obtained by the Huffington Post from Megyn Kelly's June NBC News debut interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, is being dubbed as a "missed opportunity" by Kelly for asking Putin softball questions.

Here is the unaired question Kelly asked Putin, which the Huffington Post characterized as "pandering":

skip - Putin

"We have been here in St. Petersburg for about a week now. And virtually every person we have met on the street says what they respect about you is they feel that you have returned dignity to Russia, that you’ve returned Russia to a place of respect. You’ve been in the leadership of this country for 17 years now. Has it taken any sort of personal toll on you?"

To which Putin responded: “I can’t begin to tell you what this did for Putin’s ego, and I wouldn’t put it past the Kremlin to use it for propaganda purposes. Putin’s obsession is, by his definition, making Russia great again. He’s obsessed with the idea that he has returned the country to what he sees as the glory days of the USSR. He feels that since the breakup of the USSR, Russia has too often ceded ground where it shouldn’t have. And he’s obsessed with people seeing him as the one who brought dignity back to Russia.”