Judge in Cosby Sexual Assault Case Declares Mistrial After Jury Deadlock; Retrial Expected

The judge in the Bill Cosby case declared a mistrial on Saturday after jurors said they were deadlocked and unable to reach a unanimous verdict on charges the comedian sexually assaulted a woman at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004.

Prosecutors in the case have already stated that they will request a retrial.

Bill Cosby, 78, was charged in December last year with sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004 in the first criminal case against the comedian accused of misconduct by dozens of women.

The accuser in the case, Andrea Constand, a former basketball team manager at Temple University in Philadelphia, Cosby's alma mater, is one of more than 50 women who have publicly accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them in incidents dating back decades.

Cosby, who personified the model American family man in his long-running hit television show, was charged with aggravated indecent assault, which is a second-degree felony carrying a maximum penalty of five to ten years in prison and a $25,000 fine.