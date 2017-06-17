Afghan Soldier Opens Fire on U.S. Troops in Northern Afghanistan; 4 Hurt

Initial reports that four U.S. troops were killed by an Afghan army soldier was denied by the American army

This June 9, 2017 photo released by Operation Resolite Support shows a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew chief assigned to Task Force Flying Dragons, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division scans below near Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan.
Capt. Brian Harris/AP

At least one Afghan soldier was killed and several American soldiers were wounded in an incident at a base in northern Afghanistan on Saturday, a U.S. military official said, after an Afghan soldier opened fire on foreign troops in the northern Balkh province.

A spokesman for the U.S. military command in Kabul denied earlier comments by an Afghan official that Americans had been killed, but confirmed that an unspecified number of soldiers had been wounded at Camp Shaheen, the headquarters of the Afghan army's 209th Corps in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

At least one Afghan soldier was killed and another wounded, the U.S. official said.

File photo: A soldier stands guard at camp Shaheen in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan on March 26, 2017.
Reuters/Sabine Siebold

Abdul Qahar Araam, spokesman for the Afghan army's 209th Corps, had announced that an Afghan soldier shot and killed four U.S. troops inside the base.

The German military heads the multinational advising mission based in Mazar-i-Sharif. A spokeswoman for the German forces at the joint missions command in Potsdam said "according to what we know right now, no Germans were affected".

Three U.S. soldiers were killed and a fourth wounded on June 11 when an Afghan soldier opened fire on them at a base in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province.

In April, scores of Afghan soldiers were killed when militants breached security at Camp Shaheen, detonating explosives and shooting hundreds of troops at a mosque and dining hall on the base.

Coalition countries, led by the United States, are considering sending thousands more troops to Afghanistan to help advise and assist Afghan forces struggling against Taliban and Islamic State militants.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday that he would present options on Afghanistan to President Donald Trump "very soon".

