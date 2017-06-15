After D.C. Shooting, Calls for Civility as 'Alt-right' and Conservatives Blame Media Incitement

A congressional women's softball team has hit the practice field in Washington amid heavier security, a day after an attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing for a charity baseball game - critically injuring the House Republican Whip Steve Scalise.

Police stood alongside the fence at the field where the women's team often gathers for early morning practices.

The team of Democrats and Republicans holds an annual softball game against female journalists.

Across the Potomac River in Washington, the shocking events left the Capitol horrified and stunned, and prompted immediate reflection on the current hostility and vitriol in American politics. Lawmakers called for a new dialogue on lowering the partisan temperature, and Trump urged Americans to come together as he assumed the role of national unifier for one of the first times in his presidency.

Proceedings were canceled for the day in the House, and instead Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin and Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California issued their own calls for unity. “An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us,” Ryan said, to prolonged applause. On Thursday House proceedings were to resume as usual, and lawmakers were returning to the Capitol in search of some semblance of normalcy.

Shortly after the shooting, Bernie Sanders, the former candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, said on the Senate floor that the shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, apparently was a volunteer for his campaign last year. Sanders said he denounced the violence "in the strongest possible terms."

Some conservative pundits immediately pointed the finger at Democrats and the media for inciting the bloody attack. “Events like today are EXACTLY why we took issue with NY elites glorifying the assassination of our President,” conservative pundit Harlan Hill said in a tweet that was highlighted by Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr.

Alex Jone's conspiracy pushing website Infowars led the charge among the Alt-right. conspiracy website Infowars. “We have been warning for months that the mainstream media’s hysterical anti-Trump narrative will radicalize demented social justice warriors and prompt them to lash out with violence,” Paul Joseph Watson wrote. “It looks like that’s exactly what happened today. The blood is on their hands.”