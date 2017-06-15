WATCH

Bernie Sanders 'Horrified' Shooter of Republican Congressman Volunteered for His Campaign

Senator Sanders spoke on the Senate floor hours after a man identified as James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, opened fire on Republican lawmakers

The man who shot a congressman and four other people Wednesday had apparently volunteered for Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign. The Vermont senator assailed violence as "unacceptable in our society."

Sanders said he was "sickened by this despicable act."

Sanders unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination against Hillary Clinton.

The senator spoke hours after a man identified as James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, opened fire on Republican lawmakers, aides and others, critically injuring House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, practicing baseball in suburban Alexandria, Virginia. Officers shot Hodgkinson, who later died.

