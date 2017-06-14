'All Hell Breaks Loose' as Evangelical Convention Refuses to Condemn White Nationalism

The Southern Baptist Convention is reconsidering its decision not to formally condemn the political movement known as the "alt-right."

The denomination took up the issue at its national meeting Tuesday in Phoenix. Southern Baptist leaders said the proposal as originally written was overly broad and had inflammatory language. They refused to present the suggested resolution for a vote.

"All hell then broke loose," reported the Atlantic, quoting a black Southern Baptist pastor, “The amount of work left to do in ‘evangelical’ (who knows that means any more?) church is staggering” tweeted Thabiti Anyabwile, an African-American pastor of the Anacostia River Church in Southeast Washington, D.C.

But the move created a backlash from Southern Baptists and other Christians, especially black evangelicals, who questioned the denomination's commitment to fighting racism. The Southern Baptist Convention was founded in the 19th century in defense of slaveholders; leaders of the faith group have been striving to overcome that history.

In response to the uproar, Southern Baptist leaders said they would take up the resolution Wednesday afternoon.

Alt-right leader Richard Spencer quickly tweeted his support.

