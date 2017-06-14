Who Is Steve Scalise? The Republican House Leader Who Was Shot in Virginia

A gunman opened fire at a baseball practice involving U.S. politicians in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday, wounding several people including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, police and witnesses said.

Scalise serves as the United States House of Representatives Majority Whip while representating Louisiana's 1st congressional district, serving since 2008.

Scalise was born in New Orleans and is a prominent supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order to impose a temporary ban on entry to the U.S. to citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

Scalise has landed in some hot water over the years for his more conservative stances. Scalise had reportedly once called himself “David Duke without the baggage” and spoke at a white nationalist group that Duke founded.

All the same David Duke had once considered challenging Scalise for his seat. "The former grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan and ex-candidate for Louisiana governor told The Daily Beast he is heavily leaning towards challenging Rep. Steve Scalise."

