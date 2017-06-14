House Majority Whip Scalise, Aides Shot in Baseball Practice in Virginia

A gunman opened fire at a baseball practice involving U.S. politicians in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday, wounding several people including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, police and witnesses said.

The shooter appeared to be a white male, "a little bit on the chubby side," Representative Mo Brooks told CNN, adding that he only saw the man for second.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, left, walks to a House Republican conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, May 4, 2017 Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Brooks told CNN, Scalise and four other people were shot on baseball field with a semi-automatic weapon. Brooks said the assailant was "Blasting away."

Brooks said he heard 10 to 20 rounds from the gunman's rifle before the security detail returned fire. He said there were 20 to 25 members of team at the practice in Alexandria, Virginia, when the gunfire erupted.

Alexandria Police tweet they have a suspect in custody.

Ron Desantis described the events as he observed them on CNN “As I was getting into the car with Jeff Dunkin, someone asked us if it Republicans or Democratcs out there. He wasn’t carrying anything. It was odd that he came up to us to ask. Some three or five minutes after we had left.

About 15-25 lawmakers were at gathering where the shooting occurred together with another dozen or so staff members with additional security staff, Brooks told CNN.

CBS reports, White House spokesman says Trump aware of congressional shooting.

This is a developing story.