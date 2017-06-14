WATCH

SNL's Kate McKinnon Revives Her Jeff Sessions Impression After His 'Hilarious Testimony'

McKinnon demonstrated her hilarious version of the attorney general's face and spoofed his weekend Senate testimony

comments Print Subscribe now
Kate McKinnon imitates Jeff Sessions on Late Night Seth Meyers on June 13, 2017.
Kate McKinnon imitates Jeff Sessions on Late Night Seth Meyers on June 13, 2017. Screengrab from the Late Night with Seth Meyers Youtube account

Saturday Night Live comedian Kate McKinnon sat down with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night's episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" to discuss Jeff Sessions' Senate testimony from the same day.

McKinnon explained why she originally chose to spoof Sessions on SNL, saying “He’s got this funny little mouth." She then demonstrated her hilarious version of the attorney general's face.

She continued her impression, saying, in his voice, “Now with Sergey Kislyak, now I only met him two times. OK, three times. But the third time was in a men’s restroom. And we was just talking about what a trial it is to get soap out of those electric soap dispensers.”

Kate McKinnon Reenacts Jeff Sessions' Senate Testimony Late Night with Seth Meyers

“As for Jim Comey, he asked me to keep Trump out of his way, right?” she continued. “And they’re sayin’ I didn’t respond. But the truth is, I didn’t hear him. Now, this guy’s about six-foot-eight and I had heard a sound above my head. I thought it was a cicada.”

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday denounced as "an appalling and detestable lie" the idea he colluded with Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign, according to Reuters, but refused to answer a series of questions during a high-stakes Senate hearing.

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral