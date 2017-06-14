'Melania Trump' on Colbert Discusses Moving From Her 'Prison of Freedom' to the White House

Stephen Colbert reintroduced his audience to First Lady Melania Trump, played by Laura Benanti, in Tuesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

In the satirical interview, Colbert pokes fun at real-life Melania Trump's decision to finally move into the White House, joining her husband, U.S. President Donald Trump, after months of residing separately in New York.

“It’s like their second honeymoon,” Colbert said, “and for Donald, his fourth.”

When asked what finally changed her mind about the White House, Benanti's Trump said, “It was so lonely in New York doing whatever I wanted, whenever I wanted. I called it my prison of freedom.”

Colbert asked her why she'd waited so long, to which she responded, “Well, after the inauguration, Barron had to finish school. Then I had to wait for the Comcast guy to turn off my cable. But now, there is nothing. No reason whatsoever why I shouldn’t be in the White House. You could look for an excuse, but trust me, you will not find one,” she said, sighing.

“Here’s the thing,” she concluded. “America took a vow, and Donald Trump is our president, for better or worse, for richer or even richer, in sickness and in no health care. And we must honor that. No matter how often America fantasizes about being with Justin Trudeau. We stay, we make the best of it, and you’ll find in your greatest moments of doubt, you can always drink.”

Benanti's Trump finished the interview with a glass of red wine, declaring, “Make America grape again!”