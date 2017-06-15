Ivanka Trump Slammed for Tweeting Daughter Arabella's Kindergarten Quiz

By now, some of you may know a bunch of random but adorable facts about 5-year-old Arabella Kushner, the granddaughter of U.S. President Donald Trump. For instance, she likes Israel more than she likes ants, she loves fidget spinners and she wants to be a Marine when she grows up.

We know all this because her mother, Ivanka Trump, posted Arabella’s answers to a questionnaire made by her kindergarten classmates on social media last week.

skip - Ivanka tweets about her daughter

Arabella's very cute answers to her kindergarten classmates' questions during today's student spotlight! pic.twitter.com/pDt9YUFSMl — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 9, 2017

News outlets pounced on the story, as Arabella is the daughter of the country’s most talked about Jewish power couple and anything that Ivanka Trump or her husband, Jared Kushner, do is intensely scrutinized.

But should she be dragged into the political arena?

Ivanka’s tweet about her daughter’s harmless kindergarten quiz — like so many of her other social media posts — provoked a stream of hateful and political comments.

skip - Ivanka tweets about her daughter

skip - Ivanka tweets about her daughter

Posting "adorable" answers of your child doesn't change fact you enable & support a homophobic misogynistic hate monger #ShunIvanka — Ted Sullivan (@karterhol) June 10, 2017

Ivanka put Arabella at the center of a social media post just two days before the questionnaire post, tweeting an image of Arabella learning the basics of coding — which also produced negative comments.

skip - Ivanka tweets about her daughter

Learning to code with Arabella tonight - the language of the future! #WomenInSTEM pic.twitter.com/k87enCKsNi — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 7, 2017

Critics have pointed out that Arabella is not a special adviser or unpaid public aide to the president of the United States. She’s a kid — and she may not want tens of thousands of people to know that if she were a bird, she would eat 1,000 worms a day.

Others defended Ivanka's posts, which they say were most likely actions of a doting mother – and that she adored her daughter’s answers and wanted to share them with her friends and supporters.

skip - Ivanka tweets about her daughter

She's a mom. Just Bc we don't appreciate her fathers views she's a proud mom. Don't shun her for that. — Jasmine Goniwicha (@jgoniwicha1) June 10, 2017

Still, critics have countered that Ivanka Trump’s Twitter account is hardly “personal.” They argue that the account combines her roles as presidential adviser, self-help entrepreneur and brand manager. In this promotional environment, critics say that mentions of her children appear to be in service to her political and professional agendas — inviting the kinds of push-back that Ivanka herself only yesterday called “vicious.”