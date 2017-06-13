Schumer perfectly mocks Trump's bizarre boast filled cabinet meeting

One by one, U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet members assembled around the table spoke effusively about the president as he sat beaming, soaking it all in at the first formal gathering of his most senior officials at the White House on Monday.

Hours later, one of his greatest adversaries, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, put together a mock video of a meeting with his staff and aides praising him.

"Michelle, how'd my hair look coming out of the gym this morning?" Schumer asks, turning to one staffer.

skip - Schumer

GREAT meeting today with the best staff in the history of the world!!! pic.twitter.com/ocE1xhEAac — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 12, 2017

"You have great hair. Nobody has better hair than you," Michelle said.

The lavishing of praise and adulation contrasted with the storm enveloping the president as he struggles with myriad crises, including an investigation into possible ties between his election campaign and Russian meddling in the race.

