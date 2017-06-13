Colbert tries to get Oliver Stone to admit Putin is a despot, fails miserably

The latest stop on filmaker Oliver Stone's media tour promoting his new documentary series, "The Putin Tapes," has taken him by the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Needless to say it did not go well. Colbert, who has been a relentless Trump critic, has denounced Trump's alleged ties to Putin on numerous occasions - including with lewd sex jokes.

Colbert started tough right of the bat: “Let’s talk about Vladimir Putin. You spent 20 hours with this guy, and you’ve gotten a little heat. People have said you’re being too cozy with him, that you believe him too easily. What do you say to the people who will say this is a fawning interview of a brutal dictator?”

Stone responded with, "You know, you have to be polite because this was a two-year deal, and it was four times. I think he respected me, and he respected my work, and he knew I would give him a fair hearing.”

Colbert aired a clip from the series in which Stone asks Putin about alleged Russian interference in the U.S. election, which Putin emphatically denies with a sly smirk.

“No follow-up? No follow-up on that question where he says, ‘Oh, we didn’t do it,’ and you say, ‘Great, see ya tomorrow’?" asked Colbert.

"That doesn’t seem like an interview. That seems like an opportunity for him to merely propagandize.”

Stone attempted defend himself against Colbert's onslaught saying “in the fourth hour I pressed him on the election coming up for him in 2018, and I also pressed him on this issue of Mr. Trump, the whole hacking thing, and cyberwarfare.”

“What is wrong with détente with Russia? Why would you be against it? I don’t understand this mentality. Maybe it’s because you hate Trump,” Stone claimed.

“Hate is a strong word. I don’t trust him,” replied Colbert.

“You don’t trust him. So therefore Russia is convenient as an excuse for hacking the election," concluded Stone in the heated exchange.