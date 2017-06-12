Another Setback for Trump: U.S. Appeals Court Rules Against Revised Travel Ban

Another federal appeals court upheld a decision on Monday blocking U.S. President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

The ruling from a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dealt the administration another legal defeat as the Supreme Court considers a separate case on the issue.

The judges said the president violated U.S. immigration law by discriminating against people based on their nationality and that Trump failed to show their entry into the country would hurt American interests.

They didn't rule on whether the travel ban violated the Constitution's ban on the government officially favoring or disfavoring any religion.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia also ruled against the travel ban on May 25. The administration has appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court.

In the May 25 ruling, a majority of judges said they were "unconvinced" the travel order had more to do with national security concerns than a "Muslim ban."

The court also found the challengers were likely to suffer "irreparable harm" if the ban were implemented and that it might violate the U.S. Constitution.