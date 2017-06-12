Ivanka Trump Wrongly Claims Judaism as 1 of the 3 'Largest World Religions'

First daughter Ivanka Trump joined Fox News morning show "Fox and Friends" in a much anticipated appearance to pump her father's agenda. During her Monday sit down with the hosts she declared that she felt "a little blindsided" by the anger towards her father and family since coming to Washington, D.C., and also incorrectly stated that Judaism is the world's third-largest religion.

"It is hard, and there's a level of viciousness that I wasn't expecting. I was not expecting the intensity of this experience, but this isn't supposed to be easy. My father and this administration intends to be transformative, and we want to do big, bold things, and we're looking to change the status quo. So I didn't expect it to be easy, I think some of the distractions and some of the voracity was, I was a little blindsided by [it] on a personal level. But for me, I'm trying to keep my head down and not listen to the noise."

While discussing the father's recent trip abroad, which she accompanied him on, Ivanka said, “To have covered the three largest world religions over the course of four days, it was deeply meaningful." While referring to her meetings with religious leaders of Islam, Judaism and Christianity in Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Vatican last month, Ivanka incorrectly labeled Judaism as one of the world's three largest religions. In fact, Hinduism, Buddhism and Sikhism all have more believers than Judaism.

The show's hosts did not comment on her gaffe.

When asked about her husband Jared Kushner, Ivanka said "he loves" his job.

"There's a 24 hour news cycle that gets sped by and is encouraged by lots of salacious emails, and at the end of the day we're very focused on the work... [Jared] is someone who likes to get things done and doesn't get involved in that," Ivanka clarified when asked about any infighting between Kushner and other West Wing figures.

She discussed James Comey's testimony as well, which was the primary purpose for her visit, to reiterate her father's claim that Comey's testimony vindicated him. Ivanka said the president feels "very vindicated and incredibly optimistic." She also plugged her father's infrastructure push saying, though it didn't make big headlines it will have a "much more important impact."