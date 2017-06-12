WATCH

Trump Look-alike Stabbing Scene Loses 'Julius Caeser' Production Sponsors

Bank of American and Delta Airlines are pulling out of Manhattan-based theater company's production of Shakespeare's 'Julius Caeser' over Donald Trump look-alike being murdered

Delta Air Lines is pulling its sponsorship of New York's Public Theater for portraying Julius Caesar as the Donald Trump look-alike in a business suit who gets knifed to death on stage, according to its statement Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Bank of America is the latest company to have problems with a Manhattan-based theater company’s portrayal of Julius Caesar as a Donald Trump look-alike in a business suit who gets knifed to death.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company tweeted a statement Sunday night saying it’s withdrawing its funding for the Public Theater’s production of “Julius Caesar.” It said the theater “chose to present Julius Caesar in such a way that was intended to provoke and offend.”

Earlier, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines said it was pulling its sponsorship, saying “it crossed the line on the standards of good taste.”

Staging of Shakespeare's 'Julius Caesar' Features 'Trump' Getting Assassinated

Performances of the assassination scene began just days before comedian Kathy Griffin was criticized for posing for a photograph in which she gripped a bloodied rendering of Trump’s head.

