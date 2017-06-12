Kellyanne Conway Trolled on Twitter After She Dishes White House Dirt

Conway reportedly leaked some juicy behind-the-scenes West Wing conversations with reporters

White House senior advisor Kellyanne Conway listens to a question from a reporter during a press conference at the North Carolina Republican Party State Convention at the Wilmington Convention Center in Wilmington, N.C., Saturday, June 3, 2017
Anonymous Twitter account trolls Kellyanne Conway after she dished dirt at a D.C. party AP Photo/Mike Spencer

U.S. President Donald Trump's White House counselor Kellyanne Conway reportedly leaked some juicy behind-the-scenes West Wing conversations with reporters at an election-watch party at the British Embassy in Washington Thursday night. 

A witness to Conway dishing the dirt quickly created an anonymous Twitter account, @KellyanneLeaks and began tweeting some of the better tidbits. 

Politico first reported on Twitter account and indepentently confirmed the conversations had in fact taken place.

One tweet says Conway told reporters that Trump told her to “go out there and say ‘Jim Comey is going to have to wait and see about the tapes.’”

“I mean, that’s basically the same as ‘no comment,’” Conway reportedly said. The witness thought she mimicked White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus’ urging staffers to stop leaking information to reporters.

At another point, she reportedly said, “Honestly, what the f**k does” Trump’s legislative affairs director “Marc Short do all day?” 

