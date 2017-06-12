Kellyanne Conway Trolled on Twitter After She Dishes White House Dirt

U.S. President Donald Trump's White House counselor Kellyanne Conway reportedly leaked some juicy behind-the-scenes West Wing conversations with reporters at an election-watch party at the British Embassy in Washington Thursday night.

A witness to Conway dishing the dirt quickly created an anonymous Twitter account, @KellyanneLeaks and began tweeting some of the better tidbits.

Kellyanne was at an embassy party last night, leaking sensitive Priebus and Trump White House conversations to @washingtonpost reporters. 1/ pic.twitter.com/XZz48UAG6G — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017

Politico first reported on Twitter account and indepentently confirmed the conversations had in fact taken place.

One tweet says Conway told reporters that Trump told her to “go out there and say ‘Jim Comey is going to have to wait and see about the tapes.’”

She said Trump told her to say "Jim Comey will have to wait and see about the tapes"; she added "I chose to convert that to 'no comment'" 3/ — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017

“I mean, that’s basically the same as ‘no comment,’” Conway reportedly said. The witness thought she mimicked White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus’ urging staffers to stop leaking information to reporters.

She and @danbalz (who left a bit earlier than others) were joking about the scrutiny they got for a recent, long convo in a public place 8/ — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017

At another point, she reportedly said, “Honestly, what the f**k does” Trump’s legislative affairs director “Marc Short do all day?”