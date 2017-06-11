Bill Maher Rips Into Jared Kushner as Rich, Privileged 'Idiot'

Bill Maher ripped into President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, whom he called an idiot who benefited from "rich guy affirmative action" on his show Real Time with Bill Maher.

"We're almost six months into the Trump administration and we have yet to hear boy wonder talk," Maher began. He added that Kushner doesn’t even need to talk about the different responsiblites he fills within Trump's administration, he "just has to tell us one thing: How does a 36-year-old whose never worked in a job his daddy didn't buy become the second most powerful man in America, right behind Putin?"

Maher stipulated that the "reason why Jared doesn’t speak is he didn’t have to. He's never had to ask for anything. He didn't have the grades ... to get into Harvard, but then his father gave Harvad $2.5 million and they suddenly realized that Jared was Ivy League material after all."

Maher tore into Kushner for being the product of "rich guy affirmative action," calling him a "f--king idiot" whose first large business venture was buying a newspaper in 2005 – "just as print media was taking off," he said to audience laughter.

skip - New Rule: Save the Rich Fcks | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

New Rule: Save the Rich Fcks | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

"Jared was the one who told Trump firing [former FBI director James] Comey was a good idea," Maher said, also calling him out for meeting Russian officials.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

"The tragedy of the Trump voters is that they never learned to stop hating the underprivileged and learn to hate the over-privileged," he said.

Maher said the "the greatest con" the Republicans pulled off is convincing poor Americans that it was "single moms on food stamps" who were the problem and not "undeserving schmucks like Jared" who drank up all the wealth.

The 36-year-old Kushner, a real estate developer with no previous government experience, is tasked with helping Trump's bid to restart the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians.

Kushner, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka, had contacts with Moscow in December about opening a secret back channel of communications, according to news reports published while Trump was away on his trip.

Reuters added background to this story