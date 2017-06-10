Trump Lawyer Reportedly to File Complaint Against Comey Over Shared Memos

U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer plans to file a complaint over memos shared by former FBI Director James Comey about his conversations with the president, CNN reported on Friday.

Lawyer Marc Kasowitz will file the complaint with the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Justice Department's inspector general, CNN said, citing two unidentified sources.

According to the report, the complaint will focus on Comey's testimony that he shared memos about his conversations with Trump with a friend, whom he also asked to pass the information to a reporter.

Earlier, Trump fired back at Comey, accusing him of leaking information.

"Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker!" Trump tweeted.

At a Thursday congressional hearing, Comey told lawmakers the Trump administration had lied and defamed him and the FBI after the president dismissed him. Comey accused Trump of firing him to try to undermine the bureau's investigation into possible collusion between his 2016 presidential campaign team and Russia.

During more than two hours of testimony, Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee he believed Trump had directed him to drop an FBI probe into the Republican president's former national security adviser Michael Flynn as part of the broader Russia investigation.

Comey nevertheless did not make any major new revelations about alleged links between Trump or his associates and Russia, an issue that has dogged the president's first months in office and distracted from his policy goals such as overhauling the U.S. healthcare system and making tax cuts.

After Trump fired Comey, the administration gave differing reasons for his dismissal. Trump later contradicted his own staff and acknowledged on May 11 he fired Comey because of the Russia probe.

Trump critics say that any efforts by the president to hinder an FBI probe could amount to obstruction of justice. Such an offense potential