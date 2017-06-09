Trump Attorney Fires Back at Comey: 'President Isn't Being Investigated for Collusion or Obstruction'

The outside counsel for President Donald Trump on Thursday disputed key points of the testimony of former FBI director James Comey, and said in a statement that a Senate hearing established that the president was not being investigated for collusion or obstruction.

The attorney, Marc Kasowitz, said Trump did not ask Comey for his loyalty and did not direct or suggest to Comey that he stop investigating former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

"The president never, in form or substance, directed or suggested that Mr. Comey stop investigating anyone, including suggesting that Mr. Comey 'let Flynn go,'" Kasowitz said. Kasowitz also accused Comey of an "unauthorized disclosure" of conversations with Trump.

