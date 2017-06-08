Comey to Testify on Conversations With Trump

Former FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday regarding his private conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump before he was relieved of his post last month.

According to Comey's opening statement, made public on Wednesday, Trump told him he wanted his loyalty in one conversation, and said he hoped the investigation into ties between former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russia could be let go in another.

The contents of their conversations raise ethics and possibly legal concerns regarding Trump's conduct with the FBI, an a-political law enforcement organization, and in light of the ongoing investigations into ties between Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian governement.

Here are the latest updates and analyses:

The desk on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC is pictured June 7, 2017, from which former FBI director James Comey will testify on "Russian Federation Efforts to Interfere in the 2016 Elections." PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP

2:21 P.M. Analysis: Comey-Trump talks sound like medley of West Wing and Godfather IV

Obstruction of justice or not, the FBI Director’s opening statement makes clear he thinks the president is a creep (Chemi Shalev) Full story here

12:50 P.M. Read the full text of Comey's opening statement to the Senate Intelligence Committee

12:47 P.M. Trump 'feels completely vindicated' after Comey 'confirmed' he was not under investigation, lawyer says

U.S. Donald Trump said in a statement released by his lawyers that he was "pleased" and "feels completely vindicated" after former FBI director James Comey's opening statement was made public. (Haaretz and Reuters) Full story here