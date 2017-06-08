Comey to Testify on Conversations With Trump
Former FBI director will answer questions about the nine private conversations he had with the president that could have ethical and even legal implications
Former FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday regarding his private conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump before he was relieved of his post last month.
According to Comey's opening statement, made public on Wednesday, Trump told him he wanted his loyalty in one conversation, and said he hoped the investigation into ties between former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russia could be let go in another.
The contents of their conversations raise ethics and possibly legal concerns regarding Trump's conduct with the FBI, an a-political law enforcement organization, and in light of the ongoing investigations into ties between Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian governement.
Here are the latest updates and analyses:
2:21 P.M. Analysis: Comey-Trump talks sound like medley of West Wing and Godfather IV
Obstruction of justice or not, the FBI Director’s opening statement makes clear he thinks the president is a creep (Chemi Shalev) Full story here
12:50 P.M. Read the full text of Comey's opening statement to the Senate Intelligence Committee
12:47 P.M. Trump 'feels completely vindicated' after Comey 'confirmed' he was not under investigation, lawyer says
U.S. Donald Trump said in a statement released by his lawyers that he was "pleased" and "feels completely vindicated" after former FBI director James Comey's opening statement was made public. (Haaretz and Reuters) Full story here
