Trump 'Feels Completely Vindicated' After Comey 'Confirmed' He Was Not Under Investigation, Lawyer Says

U.S. Donald Trump said in a statement released by his lawyers that he was "pleased" and "feels completely vindicated" after former FBI director James Comey's opening statement was made public.

Comey accused U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday of asking him to drop an investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn as part of a probe into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

"The President is pleased that Mr. Comey has finally publicly confirmed his private reports that the President was not under investigation in any Russian probe," Trump attorney Marc Kasowitz said.

"The President feels completely and totally vindicated," the statement said.

In dramatic written testimony, Comey said Trump told him at a meeting in the White House in February, "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go."

The testimony from Comey, who was fired by Trump last month, puts more pressure on the Republican whose presidency has been overshadowed by allegations that Moscow helped him win last year's election.

Trump fired Flynn in February in a controversy over contacts between the retired general and the Russian ambassador to the United States. The FBI has been investigating Flynn as it looks into allegations of links between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Comey's statement, posted on the Senate Intelligence Committee's website, said Trump also called him on March 30 to say he had nothing to do with Russia and asked what "we could do to lift the cloud" of the FBI's Russia investigation.

During that phone call, Comey said he told Trump the FBI was not investigating the president personally. "He repeatedly told me, 'We need to get that fact out'," Comey said.

Comey said he had told Trump on three occasions he was not being investigated, confirming an earlier account from the president.