READ IN FULL: James Comey's Opening Statement on Trump Talks to Senate Intelligence Committee

Former FBI director James Comey will testify on Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee, in his first public appearance since U.S. President Donald Trump fired him on May 9.

Comey is expected to be questioned about whether the president asked him during an Oval Office meeting to end the FBI's probe into ties between former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russia - part of its investigation into possible collusion between Trump's 2016 election campaign team and Russian officials.

The former FBI chief's appearance before the panel could be a turning point in a controversy that has rocked Trump's young administration. The White House has said Flynn, who was fired in February, misled U.S. Vice President Mike Pence about contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States before Trump took office in January.

