U.S. Congressman on Suspected Muslim Radicals: 'Hunt Them and Kill Them All'

A day after Saturday's terrorist attack in London that killed seven people and injured dozens of others, a Republican congressman from Louisiana, Clay Higgins, suggested that anyone suspected of being a radicalized Muslim be hunted down and summarily killed.

Writing on his congressional campaign's Facebook page, Higgins, who was elected to Congress last November and has been dubbed the Cajun John Wayne, wrote that "all of Christendom" is at war with Islamic terrorism.

"Not one penny of American treasure should be granted to any nation who harbors these heathen animals. Not a single radicalized Islamic suspect should be granted any measure of quarter."

"Every conceivable measure should be engaged to hunt them down. Hunt them, identify them, and kill them. Kill them all. For the sake of all that is good and righteous. Kill them all," wrote Higgins, whom the Huffington Post said is a former police captain, wrote.

"I call things the way I see them," Higgins said in a later statement published by Huffington Post. "The meaning of candid speech is frequently mischaracterized or misunderstood. This is about prioritizing national security and protecting American lives."

Referring to his time as a police officer, Higgins told the Washington Post: “I can tell you that there weren’t many Muslims in that part of Louisiana, but those that I have met have been very cool and very loving.” The Congressman added: “Many Muslims are American citizens and I’d give my last life’s blood for any one of them, but that doesn’t mean I’m not going to speak out boldly and from my heart about the threat we face as a nation and as a world.”