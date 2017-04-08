Trump Told Members of Congress He Is Considering Military Action in Syria, CNN Reports

The United States has not excluded a military response to a poison gas attack that killed scores of civilians which Washington blamed on the Syrian government, a senior Trump administration official said on Thursday.

Asked whether the military option had been taken off the table, the official said: "No."

It is unclear how much U.S. military planning exists on striking targets associated with Syrian President Bashar Assad's government. The U.S. would face a major obstacle with air strikes in Syria though as Russian air defense systems within Syria effectively give Moscow control of the airspace over much of Syria.

Trump has told some members of Congress that he is considering military action in Syria in retaliation for this week's chemical attack, reported CNN, hinting at an additional level of planning is taking place.