Colbert Rips Into the Absurdity of Trump Trusting Assange More Than the CIA

'Late Show' host Stephen Colbert returned from the holiday hiatus swinging, taking aim at President-elect Donald Trump's latest Twitter controversy. Colbert jabbed at the “little shadow hanging over this month’s inauguration, the whole 'Russia chose our president’ thing.”

"Our entire intelligence community says that Russia hacked the Clinton campaign but Trump doesn't buy it," Colbert said. "Instead, Trump has decided to trust intelligence from a more reliable source: WikiLeaks founder and hobo Anderson Cooper, Julian Assange.”

Colbert then went on to skewer Trump for referred to his daily intelligence briefing in sarcastic quotation marks.

skip - Trump on Russia hacks

The "Intelligence" briefing on so-called "Russian hacking" was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

"Mr. Trump, you know you’re not an outsider anymore shooting spitballs from the sidelines, right? In two weeks you’ll be ‘president’ of the ‘United States,’” continued Colbert, making air quotes. "You are going to have to get 'facts' from your 'intelligence services' to keep enemies from killing us all."

skip - Stephen Colbert Can’t Believe Trump Trusts Julian Assange More Than American Intelligence

He then went on to point out that apropos Trump's governing by tweets, "Speaking about Trump's Twitter, which we will literally be talking about for years to come, Trump only follows 42 accounts," Colbert ended his monologue. "He doesn't even follow Barack Obama and he is literally about to follow Barack Obama."

But one account Trump did recently follow is called Emergency Kittens, an account that only tweets out photos of cats cuddling with their owners - an account he quickly unfollowed as of Thursday.

“That must be strange for Trump to see, I mean, a man being grabbed by a pussy, it’s so unusual,” Colbert joked.