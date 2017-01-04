Trump Backs Assange on Hacks; State Says '100 Percent Certain' Russia Responsible

State Department spokesman John Kirby claims the Obama administration is "100 percent certain" Russia hacked U.S. political institutions in an attempt to influence the 2016 presidential election, though the president-elect claims otherwise.

“President Obama and this administration is 100 percent certain in the role that Russia played in trying to sow discord and confusion and getting involved, through the cyber domain, in our electoral process,” Kirby told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. "There’s no question about that.”

President-elect Donald Trump is suggesting the Democratic National Committee's carelessness led to the hack that roiled the 2016 presidential campaign.

"Why was the DNC so careless?" Trump tweeted early Wednesday. He was referring to the hacking last year of the committee's private email traffic, including emails of John Podesta, a top adviser to Hillary Clinton. Trump said WikiLeaks founder "Julian Assange said 'a 14-year-old could have hacked Podesta'...Also said Russians did not give him the info!"

Julian Assange said "a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta" - why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

Assange has said his source for the emails WikiLeaks released was not a state, but that left open the prospect that he acquired it from a third party. The U.S. intelligence community, along with numerous Republicans and Democrats, allege that Russia did the hacking.