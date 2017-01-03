Wikileaks Founder Assange Insists Russia Not the Source of 2016 Election Hacks

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange adamantly denied that the Russian government and Vladimir Putin were behind the hack of the Democratic National Committee or the Clinton campaign chief John Podesta's emails.

Assange spoke to Fox New's Sean Hannity, a vocal Trump supporter, about what he sees as a campaign to delegitimize President-elect Donald Trump by the Obama administration by attempting to tie Russia to the hacks during the 2016 presidential election.

"Well, the reason is obvious. They’re trying to delegitimize the Trump administration as it goes into the White House. They are trying to say that President-elect Trump is not a legitimate President," explained Assange.

This came after Hannity asked for absolute clarification regarding the source of the hacks, "Can you say to the American people, unequivocally, that you did not get this information about the DNC, John Podesta's emails, can you tell the American people 1,000 percent that you did not get it from Russia or anybody associated with Russia?"



"Yes. We can say, we have said, repeatedly that over the last two months that our source is not the Russian government and it is not a state party," replied Assange.