Mark Zuckerberg Insists Religion 'Very Important,' No Longer an Atheist

'I was raised Jewish and then I went through a period where I questioned things, but now I believe religion is very important.'

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg waves to the audience during a meeting of the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Ceo Summit in Lima, Peru, November 19, 2016.
Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on his social media network that while he once questioned his Jewish upbringing, he now believes that “religion is very important.”

The post came after he wished his followers a “Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah” on Dec. 25, according to reports over the weekend.

Zuckerberg once identified himself as an atheist.

In response to a comment asking, “But aren’t you an atheist?” Zuckerberg replied: “No. I was raised Jewish and then I went through a period where I questioned things, but now I believe religion is very important.”

Zuckerberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan, practices Buddhism. The couple met with Pope Francis at the Vatican last summer.

