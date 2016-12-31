Trump Wishes a Happy New Year to His 'Many Enemies'

President-elect Donald Trump tweeted a New Year's message early Saturday in which he wished a happy new year to everyone, including what he called "my many enemies and those who have fought me and have lost so badly they just don't know what to do.

He closed his message with "Love!"

skip - Trump's tweet

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

Trump has often taken to Twitter to deliver holiday messages, The Hill politics website noted - even prior to his foray into politics. In 2013, in similar style, Trump tweeted: "Happy Thanksgiving to all--even the haters and losers!” The Hill reported.

The website noted that Trump made the same reference that year to haters and losers in a message to mark the 12th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, tweeting: "I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th.”

Earlier this month, Trump faced backlash from supporters who were disappointed when the president-elect tweeted “Happy Hanukkah” on Christmas Eve, well ahead of releasing his Christmas greetings. The message unleashed a stream of anti-Semitic tweets directed at Trump and his family.