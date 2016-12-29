U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Russia Over Election Cyberattacks

The United States on Thursday expelled 35 Russian diplomats and closed two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland in response to Russian cyberattacks on the U.S.

U.S. President Obama said the data theft during the election could only have been directed by the highest levels of Russian government and urged the world to work together to fight Russia's efforts to undermine international norms and interfere with democratic processes.

"These actions follow repeated private and public warnings that we have issued to the Russian government, and are a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm U.S. interests in violation of established international norms of behavior," Obama said in a statement.

"These actions are not the sum total of our response to Russia's aggressive activities. We will continue to take a variety of actions at a time and place of our choosing, some of which will not be publicized," he said.

The White House said in a statement that "Russia’s cyber activities were intended to influence the election, erode faith in U.S. democratic institutions, sow doubt about the integrity of our electoral process, and undermine confidence in the institutions of the U.S. government. These actions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

The moves against the diplomats from the Russian embassy in Washington and consulate in San Francisco are part of a series of actions announced on Thursday to punish Russia for a campaign of intimidation of American diplomats in Moscow and interference in the U.S. election and help President-elect Donald Trump and other Republican candidates.

A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin's responded that Moscow regrets the sanctions and would consider retaliatory measures, The Associated Press reported.

Russia's Foreign Ministry responded with a statement quoted by the Interfax news agency that "new U.S. sanctions on Russia are counterproductive and will harm a restoration of bilateral ties."

Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, has called for better relations with Russia. It was not clear if he will be able to immediately overturn the measures announced on Thursday.

In a statement by the White House, the U.S. said the move was in response to attempts of "interfering with or undermining election processes or institutions."

The Russian diplomats would have 72 hours to leave the United States, the official said. Access to the two compounds, which are used by Russian officials for intelligence gathering, will be denied to all Russian officials as of noon on Friday, the senior U.S. official added.

"These actions were taken to respond to Russian harassment of American diplomats and actions by the diplomats that we have assessed to be not consistent with diplomatic practice," the official said.

The State Department has long complained that Russian security agents and traffic police have harassed U.S. diplomats in Moscow, and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has raised the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov.

"By imposing costs on the Russian diplomats in the United States, by denying them access to the two facilities, we hope the Russian government reevaluates its own actions, which have impeded the ability and safety of our own embassy personnel in Russia," the official said.

The U.S. official declined to name the Russian diplomats who would be affected, although it is understood that Russia's ambassador to the United States, Sergei Kislyak, will not be one of those expelled.