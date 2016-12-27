Trump Calls UN 'Sad' Days After Anti-settlements Resolution

Donald Trump on Monday chided the United Nations as "sad," just days after the UN Security Council adopted a resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements despite pressure by the U.S. president-elect for a veto by Washington.

"The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!" Trump said in a post on Twitter.

On Friday, Trump tweeted shortly after the UN Security Council voted in favor of an anti-settlement resolution allowed by an unprecedented U.S. abstention, saying, "As to the UN, things will be different after Jan. 20th."

Trump's comment against the resolution and U.S. abstention seemed to lead the sentiments among American leaders, but not all in the U.S. found the resolution unfavorable. Left-wing American Jewish group J Street responded positively to the passing of the resolution, saying in a statement that it “reaffirms the need for a two-state solution and calls for a halt to actions by both sides that serve to undermine the prospects for peace.”

Friday's vote was able to pass the 15-member council because the United States broke with a long-standing approach of diplomatically shielding Israel and did not wield its veto power as it had on many times before.

The resolution's two main clauses state that the settlements have "no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law," and call on the nations of the world "to distinguish, in their relevant dealings, between the territory of the State of Israel and the territories occupied since 1967."