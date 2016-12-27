Neo-Nazi Calls for Armed White Supremacists to March Against Montana Jews

The man who runs the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer has announced an armed march by white supremacists in an effort to harass a Montana Jewish community.

The graphic announcing the march in Whitefish, Montana, that went online Thursday was published over a photograph of the entrance to Auschwitz and includes a yellow Star of David with the word “Jude” printed in it.

The post, made by the website's editor Andrew Anglin, noted the lax regulations on openly carrying firearms in Montanta. "My lawyer is telling me we can easily march through the center of the town carrying high-powered rifes," wrote the neo-Nazi.

A graphic calling on people to participate in a neo-Nazi march in Whitefish, Montana. Screenshot

"Currently, my guys say we are going to be able to put together about 200 people to participate in the march, which will be against Jews, Jewish businesses and everyone who supports either," wrote Anglin, adding that "skinheads from the Bay Area" will be bused in.

Whitefish is home to the so-called alt-right leader Richard Spencer, president of the National Policy Institute, a white supremacist think tank. Last month, he spoke at a white supremacist event in Washington, D.C. celebrating President-elect Donald Trump’s victory. At the event, Spencer said “Hail Trump!” and was greeted by Nazi salutes.

Excerpts from Richard Spencer's speech, as published by The Atlantic.

The the blog post called for followers to “take action” against Jews in Whitefish by writing and calling them with anti-Semitic messages. It claimed that Jewish residents were “threatening” Spencer’s mother’s business in the town.

The post included the names, phone numbers and addresses of Jewish Whitefish residents – in addition to a photo of a child. The post also included photos of Jewish residents of Whitefish emblazoned with yellow stars. Along with using a number of anti-Semitic slurs, the post warned readers against using “violence or threats of violence or anything close to that.”

A local rabbi last week encouraged people to send notes of sympathy to the Jewish harassment victims in Whitefish and asked people to put a menorah in their window to show solidarity with the Jews of Whitefish, the ADL said in a statement issued on Friday.

Richard Spencer defends his mother, spurring more anti-Semitic threats against Montana Jewish community

In response, Anglin told his followers to put Nazi flags in their windows and to put Nazi swastikas on their cars, homes and businesses, he also called on his followers to send hateful messages to two anti-hate organizations targeted by Anglin’s campaign, according to the ADL.

The local government of Whitefish, which has 6,000 full-time residents, has rejected Spencer’s ideas.

“Not only is Anglin harassing the Jewish community of Whitefish, he is at the same time exploiting the situation there to promote anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about Jewish power and control. He alleges that Jews have targeted white supremacists and anti-Semites but now he is somehow turning the tables on them,” the ADL said.

The ADL said it has been in regular contact with the Whitefish Jews singled out by Anglin as well as law enforcement.