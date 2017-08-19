Analysis With Bannon Unleashed, Things May Get Worse for U.S. Jews Before They Get Better

With predictions of a liberated 'Bannon the Barbarian' going 'thermonuclear' against 'globalists' outside the White House, the American Jewish community may not want to celebrate his departure from the White House so quickly

comments Print

The Trump administration has been exceedingly generous when it comes to giving American Jews fresh intrigue to discuss over Friday night dinner and at...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral