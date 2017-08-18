What It's Like to Discover You're Non-binary
'I was a very attractive girl, I was popular and boys were interested. I got all the confirmation that I was doing everything right, but it just felt so wrong.' Non-binary people talk about gender
When they were growing up in a Jewish family in Missouri, Mere (pronounced “mare”) Abrams, now 29, used to steal their brother’s underpants and covet their...
