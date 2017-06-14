Israel's U.S. Envoy at Pride Event: 'Hatred Toward LGBT Community Threatens All of Us'

Taleen Abu Hanna, a past winner of the 'Miss Trans Israel' beauty pageant, is among the speakers featured at a pride month event held at Israel's embassy in Washington

comments Print

The Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. held an official event on Tuesday to commemorate "pride month" and celebrate Israel's LGBT community. The event was...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral