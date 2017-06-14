Israel's U.S. Envoy at Pride Event: 'Hatred Toward LGBT Community Threatens All of Us'
Taleen Abu Hanna, a past winner of the 'Miss Trans Israel' beauty pageant, is among the speakers featured at a pride month event held at Israel's embassy in Washington
The Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. held an official event on Tuesday to commemorate "pride month" and celebrate Israel's LGBT community. The event was...
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now