Israel Rejects Claim Palestinians to Stop Funding Terrorists' Families After Pressure From Trump

Israeli official rejects claims by Tillerson that Palestinians have changed their policy of payments to terrorists as a result of pressure from Trump administration

and
comments Print

Israel rejected Wednesday claims by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that the Palestinian Authority will freeze payments to the families of...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral