 The Death Positivity movement wants to change the way we think about the end - U.S. News - Haaretz.com
Attire for a corpse designed by Pia Interlandi Devika Bilimoria

The Death Positivity Movement Wants to Change the Way We Think About the End

Disillusioned by a funeral industry that does its best to avoid any reference to death, the leaders of a revolutionary American movement – many of them women, and some only in their 20s or 30s – aim to prepare a repressed, death-phobic culture for inevitable mortality. The creative end-of-life businesses they run offer home-based funerals, bioecological burials, and bespoke urns and burial garb

By
comments Print Subscribe now

NEW YORK – In January 2009, the father of American journalist Amy Cunningham died at the age of 94, following a lengthy illness....

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1