The Death Positivity Movement Wants to Change the Way We Think About the End

Disillusioned by a funeral industry that does its best to avoid any reference to death, the leaders of a revolutionary American movement – many of them women, and some only in their 20s or 30s – aim to prepare a repressed, death-phobic culture for inevitable mortality. The creative end-of-life businesses they run offer home-based funerals, bioecological burials, and bespoke urns and burial garb