The Death Positivity Movement Wants to Change the Way We Think About the End
Disillusioned by a funeral industry that does its best to avoid any reference to death, the leaders of a revolutionary American movement – many of them women, and some only in their 20s or 30s – aim to prepare a repressed, death-phobic culture for inevitable mortality. The creative end-of-life businesses they run offer home-based funerals, bioecological burials, and bespoke urns and burial garb
NEW YORK – In January 2009, the father of American journalist Amy Cunningham died at the age of 94, following a lengthy illness....
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1