What Israel Police Fail to Grasp

“The task of maintaining public order during a demonstration, and protecting the possibility of realizing the constitutional right to freedom of expression, to march and to demonstrate, is one of the central and significant roles of the Israel Police. This conclusion is binding both in terms of the police’s role in law and the importance of protecting the basic constitutional rights in a democratic regime.”

With these words, written in the 1980s, former Supreme Court President Aharon Barak laid the legal foundation for preserving the right to demonstrate, and ruled in a fashion that obligates all authorities, including the police, to do so. While Barak did establish that “the right to assembly by one must not substantially undermine another’s right to privacy,” and that “the neighbors of a public figure are entitled to realize their right to privacy,” he also made it clear that the right to march and demonstrate is a basic human right – part of the freedoms that shape the democratic character of the regime – and therefore should not be restricted unless there is the “near certainty” of a risk to public safety.

In recent years, Barak’s democratic outlook has been seriously eroded. This was evident in the negative attitude toward demonstrators during the social justice protests in the summer of 2011 and in the warnings issued to political activists who write critical posts on social media.

Now the demonstrations in Petah Tikva – which began as a protest against what the protesters see as the attorney general’s foot-dragging in corruption probes of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – have also turned into a struggle to realize these democratic rights. Ever since these demonstrations began several months ago, the police have seen them as a red flag and tried to block them aggressively, using violence and arrests. At one protest, Meni Naftali – the former chief caretaker at the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem – suffered a broken arm.

Last Thursday, the High Court of Justice postponed hearing a petition filed by the chairman of the Kfar Ganim residents committee against the holding of demonstrations in the neighborhood’s Goren Square. The police, who should have waited until the court ruled before taking any steps, announced they were forbidding Saturday night’s demonstration. Thus, they demonstrated that they are not interested in playing by the rules set by the Supreme Court, which include giving weight to the neighbors’ positions, but simply want to stop the demonstrations.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

The police also decided they would demand a permit for every demonstration. On Saturday, two of the demonstration’s organizers, Naftali and Eldad Yaniv, were arrested on suspicion of “encouraging participation in a riot” and “encouraging a forbidden assembly” after writing social media posts urging people to attend the demonstration.

These arrests were fundamentally improper. Describing the posts as “encouraging participation in a riot” is way off base: there is no violence in the Petah Tikva demonstrations, only the realization of a fundamental democratic right. Most of all, it seems the police see the right to demonstrate as an unnecessary nuisance. Instead of following Barak’s interpretation, police chief Roni Alsheich prefers to adopt the McCarthyist spirit blowing over Israel, which is based on the desire to suppress any opposition to the regime.

The above article is Haaretz's lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel