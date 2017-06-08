The Long Arm of the Law as a Mechanism of Darkness

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked has asked Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit to investigate the spokesman of Breaking the Silence, Dean Issacharoff, who claimed that he had beaten an Arab prisoner in front of his soldiers during his army service in Hebron. Shaked’s demand is clearly political in nature. Her purpose is to investigate an organization against which she is waging an ideological campaign. As a politician she is permitted to demand the activation of the judicial and investigative apparatus against her political rivals, but as justice minister she is crossing a red line and is undermining the rule of law.

Shaked isn’t even trying to hide the political nature of her request, which was made in the context of the battle by right-wing groups against Breaking the Silence, and is an effort to portray an allegedly discriminatory attitude toward soldier Elor Azaria, who shot a wounded terrorist to death in Hebron. In an interview with Army Radio on Wednesday, Shaked said that if Issacharoff is telling the truth, he should be prosecuted, to show that Israel takes the crime he committed seriously. If, on the other hand, Issacharoff was lying, as soldiers who say they were present during the incident assert, the state should announce that the claim is baseless.

Either way, Shaked wants to enlist the police and the prosecution for her needs, whether it’s to keep up the false impression of an enlightened occupation, in which beating a prisoner is considered an exception, or to undermine the reliability of Breaking the Silence, against which Shaked and her colleagues have declared war.

Breaking the Silence activists protest against the occupation in Tel Aviv, in March 2016. Moti Milrod

Shaked’s demand seeks to create a deterrent effect that will silence critics. Even if Issacharoff is not prosecuted for publicizing his action, the rest of those special individuals who get up the courage to talk about what they did in the army will learn that at some point they too could be investigated and perhaps punished. Thus Shaked hopes to gradually silence one of the few sources that independently report on the Israel Defense Forces’ conduct in the territories, whose version of events is not dictated by special interests or public diplomacy considerations.

Issacharoff’s complaints, like those of other Breaking the Silence witnesses, are intended to shine a spotlight on the injustices of the occupation and the harm the occupation does to IDF soldiers. If they are to be investigated, then the IDF should be responsible for that, not the civilian bureaucracy, which is liable to be influenced by the politicians. Shaked’s dangerous recommendation will bring Israel closer to countries whose law enforcement is used as a mechanism of darkness to cover up the regime’s injustices and advance its goals.

The struggle against the occupation, like every struggle against institutionalized injustice, sometimes exacts a high price from those who wage it. Issacharoff and Breaking the Silence should be supported for their willingness to pay this price and praised for their principled stance against the forces trying to silence them.

The above article is Haaretz's lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.