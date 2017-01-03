Big Brother Bennett

Naftali Bennett isn’t just the education minister who exploits his very important ministry to intensify Jewish indoctrination in the education system. Wearing his other hat, that of Diaspora affairs minister, he’s leading an incitement campaign against the secular lifestyle. According to an investigative report by the website The Seventh Eye, the Diaspora Affairs Ministry gave the Channel 2 franchisee Keshet more than 2 million shekels ($520,00) toward the production of the documentary “Ne’elmim” (“Disappearing”), which was broadcast on Channel 2 on December 18.

“Ne’elmim” isn’t really a documentary. Although it was broadcast immediately after the investigative news program “Uvda” (“Fact”), it’s a racist propaganda broadcast against “the dangers of assimilation.”

This blatant broadcast, presented by journalist Yoav Limor, is loaded with messages like “Jews in key positions become very popular on the American political map – and we in Israel enjoy the glory …. But this benefit is temporary …. Soon there won’t be any Jews outside Israel …. Some people say this is a strategic threat to the Jewish people and the State of Israel …. If there is no fundamental change, the younger generation, the generation of the future, will continue to disappear.”

To enhance this Orthodox-Jewish-racist propaganda, the interviewees included Hagay Elitzur, a senior Diaspora Affairs Ministry official, who said government budgets must be allocated to Jewish communities abroad. The broadcast also featured the Jewish Women’s Renaissance Project, which receives funding from the Diaspora Affairs Ministry and brings Jewish women from all over the world to Israel to “try to connect them to Israel and Zionist values.”

Bennett will use any means to instill the separatist and racist ideology he and his Habayit Hayehudi party represent. It’s an ideology that in the name of unity actually divides the Jewish people by rejecting the non-Orthodox – Conservative and Reform – streams and portraying liberal secularists as not Jewish.

The tentacles of the Habayit Hayehudi chairman are full. At the Education Ministry he expands the number of Jewish-studies hours, at the Diaspora Affairs Ministry he imposes theocratic brainwashing on Israel’s most-watched television channel, and he is pushing the government to annex Area C of the West Bank in a move toward implementing a biblical Jewish regime throughout the Land of Israel.

It’s unfortunate that mainstream media outlets are prepared to violate journalistic ethics and cooperate with such a governmental abomination for money. Even if Keshet is having financial problems, and even if it has become somewhat dependent on the government to survive, this doesn’t justify activist journalist that spews racist political propaganda. Broadcasting the government’s line in prime time while trying to hide the sum you’ve received from the Diaspora Affairs Ministry is a disgrace to journalism.