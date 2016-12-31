John Kerry, a True Friend of Israel

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry showed his true face on Wednesday: He is a true friend of Israel. In a long and detailed farewell speech, the outgoing secretary of state sketched out the main principles of his views on Israel, and in particular his fear for its future and fate.

It was clear that he was speaking from his pained heart. He warned of the death of the two-state solution because of the settlement enterprise, presented a logical and just framework for a solution to the conflict, and blamed Israel for aspiring to full and permanent control in the West Bank.

This is exactly the way a true friend speaks: He does not fear to criticize what deserves criticism, is worried and fearful about the future. This is exactly how the opposition in Israel should have spoken too: to sketch out a clear and pointed alternative to the policies of the present government, including an alternative plan for action. But Israel does not have an opposition that carries out its job, so it is very important to listen to Kerry, even at the conclusion of his term.

Kerry said what has been known for quite a while: The two-state solution is breathing its last breath. He may be convinced that it is still possible to save it, but the most important thing in his speech was raising the question of an alternative to this solution in full force. In Israel, which is speeding toward the elimination of the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state, almost no one is dealing with the situation that will be created the day after the final ruination of this option.

Kerry described a future reality of an apartheid state in which “you would have millions of Palestinians permanently living in segregated enclaves in the middle of the West Bank, with no real political rights, separate legal, education and transportation systems, vast income disparities, under a permanent military occupation that deprives of them of the most basic freedoms – separate but unequal.”

In reality, this has been the situation for the past 50 years. The end of the two-state solution will turn it into a permanent and official reality. It is doubtful whether the world will agree to its existence.

Kerry’s alternative to the government policy is embodied in reaching an agreement whose main parts are the 1967 borders with agreed-on land swaps, two capitals in Jerusalem, and a just and realistic solution to the refugee problem. This is the only framework for achieving an agreement. Israel has rejected it for years.

Before Kerry’s speech, President-elect Donald Trump tweeted: “Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!” In the meantime, it seems that between the two, Trump and Kerry, the latter is the true friend of Israel; someone who wants to rescue it from the abyss it is falling into with frightening speed. But it is sealing its ears to avoid listening to him.