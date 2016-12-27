The Trump-Netanyahu Alliance of Bullies

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s Twitter account, the new source for the world’s most important news, produced several pearls of up to 140 characters over the weekend. One was his hint that he might try to annul the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which relates to Israeli settlements in the occupied territories. (“As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th,” he wrote).

skip - Trump UNSC tweet

As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

In another tweet the previous day, Trump declared, “The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes.” The background to that tweet were remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin of an even more combative nature.

skip - Trump tweet nukes

The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016

These dangerous exchanges of bravado seem to be a part of the “new world” being led by Trump, into which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will likely integrate very well. His aggressive responses to the Security Council resolution that declared Israeli settlements illegal aimed to convey strength in the face of the downfall that he caused himself.

“The Obama administration made a shameful, underhand move,” Netanyahu declared. He also immediately recalled Israel’s ambassadors from the new enemies of Senegal and New Zealand and ordered the ambassadors to Israel of other errant countries to be summoned to the Foreign Ministry for a reprimand – the diplomatic version of being sent to the corner – disturbing their Christmas holiday. The U.S. ambassador to Israel was summoned to be reprimanded by Netanyahu personally, even as Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman suspended civil cooperation with the Palestinian Authority.

Netanyahu seems to be counting on an imaginary, unsigned agreement between himself and Trump, and is perhaps even fantasizing about a tripartite alliance between them and his surprising supporter from Russia. Meanwhile, there are those in the government who are talking about annexing Area C of the West Bank as a suitably forceful and Zionist response.

Here’s something for Netanyahu to consider: Trump has already backed down from ridiculous election promises he made during his campaign, like putting Hillary Clinton in jail or building a wall on the Mexican border. In any case, a promise that things will change in the UN is irrelevant to a resolution that has already passed. Using the perceived position of the new America president as a reason to change policies toward the territories could easily turn out to be a double-edged sword.

Instead, Netanyahu ought to do the right thing for the State of Israel and bring an end to its control over millions of Palestinians. He must internalize the message that was delivered to him on Friday: Settlement policy that advances de facto annexation violates international law – and now an official resolution of the UN Security Council.