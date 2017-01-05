Home > Opinion > Daily Cartoon Haaretz Daily Cartoon - January 5, 2017 Amos Biderman Jan 05, 2017 4:58 AM comments Print Zen Subscribe now Shareshare on facebook Tweet send via email reddit stumbleupon Haaretz Daily Cartoon - January 5, 2017. Amos Biderman Why the Hebron shooter trial is dividing Israel. Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe today Subscribe now Back to page skip - skip all comments Comments Sign in to join the conversation. Add a comment Name * Required field Subject * Required field Comment Send Cancel By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use Thank you! Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy. If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below. Email * Please enter valid email Keep me posted No thanks Please wait… An error has occurred Please try again later Close Sort comments by Newest first Oldest first Top-rated first Expand all 1 Reply Close Reply Close Load more Loading more comments skip - gone viral on facbook/haaretzcom Gone Viral skip - video