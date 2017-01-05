Haaretz Daily Cartoon - January 5, 2017

Elor Azaria's supporters and opponents on two sides, with caption reading "two states for two peoples."
Haaretz Daily Cartoon - January 5, 2017. Amos Biderman

Why the Hebron shooter trial is dividing Israel.

