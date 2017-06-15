'Arrogant'? 'Necessary'? The Big Debate About American Jews' Role in Anti-occupation Protests
Should American Jews be leading the challenge to 50 years of occupation in Israel and the West Bank? Or should they stick to organizing at home? Are they upgrading or usurping the capabilities of Israelis and Palestinians themselves?
Recent vigorous protests by Diaspora Jews in Israel and the West Bank caught the eye of the media. Fifty years since the 1967 Six Day War, progressive Israelis and American Jews agree on the necessity of ending the occupation – but there’s fierce debate about the best way to do so, and what role U.S. Jews should play – and how dominant they should be.
It's an issue that energizes and angers opinion both in Israel and the U.S. Explore six of the voices in this debate below.
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now