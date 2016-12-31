Is It Okay to Rejoice Over the UN Resolution Against Israeli Settlements?

My little boy and I waited impatiently last Friday. He for his Christmas present, I for the vote in the United Nations Security Council. The present arrived first. A brown-uniformed postal service delivery man brought the gift my son had asked Santa Claus for, which I’d found and ordered on Amazon.

“It’s here,” I said to him when the bell rang. We both ran to the door to receive the package, which wasn’t even gift-wrapped. “But …” My son didn’t know whether he was allowed to be happy.

“What? Look, it’s what you wanted, honey – an Imaginext dinosaur!”

“Yes,” my youngest-born said as he watched the postman climb back into his truck. “But that’s not Santa,” he said, disappointed, and gazed again at the present he’d had his heart set on.

“Right ...,” I said, unsure whether Americans still tell children of 5 that Santa is real, or if at this age he has to be told that there is no Santa. But for the whole week we’d watched movies about Santa, in which all kinds of bad guys claimed he did not really exist, and at the end of each movie we saw that there is a Santa and that he shows up no matter what and makes all sorts of miracles happen. I didn’t want to be one of the bad guys who says “There is no Santa,” just like that, without proof.

“That’s true,” I found myself saying, to the kid with the world’s most serious identity crisis: Two years ago, Hanukkah was his favorite holiday, and he sang “Banu hoshekh legaresh” (“We’ve come to chase away the dark”) with the same intentionality as Miri Regev. “But Santa heard your wish and he sent it by mail, you know, and that’s what counts, honey.”

“Alright,” he said, still not sure whether he was allowed to be happy as we opened the package together.

Can one be happy, even a little bit? That’s what I asked myself that Friday afternoon. Is smiling a little allowed, or the thought that there’s still place for hope? I’d waited all day, you see. Actually, the truth is that I’d waited for three days, and I cursed the mother of all the Egyptians one by one when, on Thursday, they withdrew the UN resolution condemning the settlements. And then I reminded myself that you have to distinguish between the people and the government, so I only cursed the Egyptian government. But the next day, in the place of the disgraceful Egyptian president, four other countries declared that they were ready to submit the resolution. There’s still a chance, I thought as I sat down, for the first time, to watch a live broadcast of a Security Council meeting.

They spoke Spanish and there was no translation. The only words I understood were “Israel” and “Palestine.” I waited patiently. The chairman said a few words and raised his hand. Now came the turn of “against” and no one raised a hand. The chairman asked another question, and the U.S. envoy, Samantha Power, raised her hand. Maybe that’s the veto? Which comes first: “Who’s against” or “who abstains”?

The audience kept applauding. I hoped this was a sign that the resolution had passed, because the whole world and its sister know that Israel’s settlements are illegal and immoral. But I wasn’t sure it had happened, because people say the world is changing, that nationalism is coming back into fashion and that racism has become the new politically correct. So, despite the applause, I didn’t rush to be happy.

Is happiness even allowed, I wondered. If so, over what? In any case, I was not entirely sure that this was the right debate and this was the vote I’d been waiting for.

Within a few minutes, the breaking-news banners on the news sites started to announce, in languages that I do understand, that the resolution had passed and that the Security Council has affirmed that the settlements are illegal. So, I was thinking, why am I happy, exactly? And why am I smiling now? Is this really the beginning of the end of the occupation? No, it’s wrong even to hope, if only because of the evil eye. But still, it’s something. And what percentage of Israeli Jews will welcome the resolution? Masses, I hope.

I hope there are enough people in Israel who don’t need a UN resolution to see the plundering of Palestinian land as an illegal, immoral act. I hope that those who are attacking Bibi aren’t doing so because they would have done it differently, certain that if they were in power they would have built four times as many settlements and the whole world would have kept silent, who think that Bibi’s problem is that he wasn’t as smart as they would have been a putting on a false facade – and at throwing sand in the eyes of Israelis and the international community.

I hope there are enough Israelis who believe that once the occupation ends, it will be possible to create a different, legitimate state. A state in which a minority, even if it faces a long battle to achieve its rights, will start to feel comfortable about demanding its proper civil status and will aspire to receive its rights and also to fulfill its obligations.

I hope there are still enough Israeli Jews who are moved to consider the implications of the UN resolution and will not simply fall into step with the policy of the government and its spokespersons, and treat the resolution as just another case of pharaonic persecution. But I mustn’t be too happy, I mustn’t be optimistic, because that would be complacency that could bring punishment in its wake.

After the restrained joy came the worry, and when I went out to the porch in the evening for a cigarette, my little boy ran after me. “It’s cold,” I told him as he knocked on the door, wanting to join me outside. “It’s freezing out here.”

“I wanted to wait for Santa with you,” he said, looking up, still expecting to see a sleigh flying through the sky and to hear the “Ho, ho, ho.”

Being happy is allowed, I decided on Friday night after my little boy fell asleep next to the fireplace and I’d taken him to his bed. Being happy is allowed, I decided as I left the house in the hope of finding a toy store that was still open. “Israel will not turn the other cheek,” the prime minister said, and I was reminded of the road from Jerusalem to Bethlehem that’s decorated with stars for the holiday.

The next morning, when my son woke up, he ran to the fireplace and found a present colorfully wrapped and tied with curly ribbons. Breathless with joy, he declared, with tears in his eyes, “I knew Santa is real. I knew it, Daddy,” he exulted, even though Christmas was actually the next day.