Opinion I'm an Israeli Arab Whose Bike Was Stolen. Guess What Happened When I Called the Police
‘You’re suspected of stealing a motorcycle,’ one of the cops said as he beat me. I told him I owned the bike and I was the one who’d called the police, but he kept calling me ‘Mohammed” and two other cops started kicking me.
You never know how an evening might turn out that begins with an intimate dinner along the Israeli sea. The Manta Ray restaurant,...
